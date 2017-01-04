Funniest reactions to the earthquake off the coast of Yorkshire
Apparently a magnitude 3.9 #earthquake hit the North Sea off the coast of North #Yorkshire at 6.50pm last night: British Geological Survey pic.twitter.com/CyLAavYFk3 Asif a magnitude 3.9 earth quake has hit off Scarborough shores, that's why I love living in Scarborough never disappoints! Y @BBCLookNorth @Iromg - the effects ofyesterday's earthquake off the coast at Scarborough have caused A 3.5M of improvements to Hull Scarborough earthquake causes A 10,000 worth of 10ps to fall off their ledge and means 100s of whack-a-moles need to re-housed #earthquake North Yorks council give all clear after earthquake. No tsunami waves spotted by experts in Scarborough.
