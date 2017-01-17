Feds: Agreement reached to clean up abandoned uranium mines on Navajo Nation
The Navajo Nation and the U.S. Department of Justice have entered into a $600 million settlement agreement targeted at cleaning up 94 abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo reservation. Under the settlement, Cyprus Amax Minerals Company and Western Nuclear, Inc., will perform the work and the United States will contribute approximately half of the costs.
