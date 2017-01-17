Fatal quakes shake central Italy
A series of strong earthquakes have hit snowbound central Italy, a region devastated by deadly tremors last year, killing one man and forcing schools and rail links to close. Four quakes of magnitude 5.2 and higher struck near the hill town of Amatrice, some 100km northeast of Rome, in the space of four hours on Wednesday.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
