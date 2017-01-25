Experts detect more movement in area of North Salt Lake landslide
Experts have been "detecting movement again" in the area of a devastating landslide that destroyed a North Salt Lake home in 2014, the Utah Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. The Utah Geological Survey, which is part of that agency, is working with the city of North Salt Lake to monitor the hill's movement.
