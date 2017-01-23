Exclusive: Shell's exploration boss P...

Exclusive: Shell's exploration boss Powell to step down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Royal Dutch Shell's head of exploration Ceri Powell will step down next month, capping seven years in the role marked by sharp cutbacks in the company's search for new oil and gas reserves amid the industry's deep downturn since mid-2014. A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC