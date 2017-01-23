Exclusive: Shell's exploration boss Powell to step down

Royal Dutch Shell's head of exploration Ceri Powell will step down next month, capping seven years in the role marked by sharp cutbacks in the company's search for new oil and gas reserves amid the industry's deep downturn since mid-2014. A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.