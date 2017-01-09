EXCLUSIVE: 18 Years Of Energy Data Manipulation 'Entirely...

EXCLUSIVE: 18 Years Of Energy Data Ma...

Representative Louie Gohmert questions U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the United States Department of Justice" on Capitol Hill in Washington May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Officials with the Department of the Interior's U.S. Geological Survey have yet to tell Congress they've punished a pair of scientists behind nearly two decades of data manipulation at a federal lab or what's been done to prevent more of it, according to a key congressman investigating the scandal.

