Endangered Indiana bats face twin thr...

Endangered Indiana bats face twin threat from wind turbines and white-nose syndrome

Saturday Jan 28

Between collisions with wind turbines and deadly white-nose syndrome, endangered Indiana bats may not have much of a chance of recovering, according to a recently published U.S. Geological Survey study . The researchers used a scientific model to compare how wind turbine mortality and WNS may singly and then together affect Indiana bat population dynamics throughout the species' U.S. range .

Chicago, IL

