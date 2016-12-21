Earthquake swarm rocks New Year's Eve in California town
Dozens of earthquakes helped bring in the New Year around Brawley, California, but they are more of a curiosity than a concern, experts tell CNN. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones said earthquake "swarms" aren't unexpected around Brawley -- there also was a swarm in 2012 -- because the fault-riddled region called the Brawley Seismic Zone lies between the large San Andreas Fault and the Imperial Fault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC