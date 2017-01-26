Earthquake near Greek island felt in Israel
An earthquake that jolted the Greek island of Crete was felt in Israel on Wednesday, with no reports of injuries or damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake, 5.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers from the island town of Sitia.
