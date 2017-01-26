Earthquake near Greek island felt in ...

Earthquake near Greek island felt in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

An earthquake that jolted the Greek island of Crete was felt in Israel on Wednesday, with no reports of injuries or damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake, 5.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers from the island town of Sitia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Wed Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC