Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near San Simeon
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Tuesday morning's quake near San Simeon, Calif. A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning eight miles from San Simeon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Read more at Los Angeles Times.
