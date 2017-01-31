Discovery of new fossil from half billion years ago sheds light on life on Earth
Dr Tom Harvey from the Department of Geology, University of Leicester, together with Professor Nicholas Butterfield, University of Cambridge, discovered the new species while conducting a survey of microfossils in mudstones from western Canada. Moreover, the fossils date to the late Cambrian Period, meaning they lived around half a billion years ago.
