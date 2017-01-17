Dead found in Italian hotel hit by av...

Dead found in Italian hotel hit by avalanche after quakes, reports say

Thursday Jan 19

Military vehicles were spotted joining response efforts after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the snow-covered Province of Teramo in central Italy, Wednesday, followed by two tremors of magnitude 5.7 and 5.3 within minutes A number of people were killed in a small hotel that was hit by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy after a series of earthquakes. Up to 30 people were believed to be in the hotel when the avalanche hit on Thursday night , Reuters has reported.

Chicago, IL

