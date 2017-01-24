Commodities Corner: Biggest gold mini...

Commodities Corner: Biggest gold mining scandal in history gets Hollywood treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MarketWatch

A Hollywood movie set for release this week, loosely based on the real life story about how the world's biggest gold discovery turned out to be the largest fraud in mining history, has investors recounting lessons learned two decades ago. Movie posters for the film say its "based on a too good to be true story."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) 4 hr Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan 3 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec '16 frickin 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC