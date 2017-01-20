CEBU. Landslide in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.
LANDSLIDE is one of nature's most powerful and destructive forces, it strikes wherever the rock and soil are loosened by rain or by gravity. Torrential rains usually trigger widespread landslides in areas where slopes are steep, where bedrocks are weathered, fractured and loose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC