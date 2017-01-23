Auction of 60 offshore mineral blocks in first phase: Government
The government will soon come out with redrafted rules with regard to exploration and mining in offshore mineral blocks and allot 60 blocks under auction route in first phase, a move that will bring transparency and efficiency in the process, a top official said. Offshore Areas Mineral Act, 2002 will be redrafted in two to three months time, Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told PTI in an interview.
