Annual snowshoe hike on deck
The Northwoods Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance will host a guided snowshoe hike in the Underdown area of the Lincoln County Forest on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 10 a.m. Meet at the Underdown Recreation Parking Lot on Copper Lake Road. Come and enjoy the wonderful landscape created by the Great Wisconsin Glacier about 10,000 years ago.
