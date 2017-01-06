Alaska's congressional leaders renew push to allow ANWR drilling
Alaska's congressional delegation this week renewed their effort to allow development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced a bill Thursday to open up a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling.
