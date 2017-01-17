Alaska volcano Q&A: Eruptions have hi...

Alaska volcano Q&A: Eruptions have high-flying consequences

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A remote volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands has erupted 10 times in less than a month, and experts say more eruptions are possible. The Alaska Volcano Observatory, a joint program of the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Alaska Fairbanks, says 90 volcanoes have been active within the last 10,000 years - and could erupt again.

