A massive gas-price hike in Mexico is leading to frustration, violence, and death.
Gasoline and diesel have been subsidized and controlled by the national government, which has kept prices the same at state-run stations across the country, but now that's changing - and the change is causing chaos. Starting on New Year's Day, the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto increased gas prices up to 20 percent .
