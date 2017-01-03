A lesson in geology
Photo submitted Pictured are: Brandy Calvert, Taylor Layne, Kaylan Layne, Kelcay Helton, Harley Gregory, Mecah Uhrig, Samantha Smith, Zoey Brock, Emma Price, Emma Lambdin, Lyssa Goodin and Allison Hubbard The Lone Jack 4-H Science Club met to learn about geology. They discovered the differences between rocks and minerals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC