A deadly double punch: Wind turbines, disease jeopardize endangered...
Wind turbine collisions and the deadly bat disease known as white-nose syndrome can together intensify the decline of endangered Indiana bat populations in the midwestern United States, according to a recently published U.S. Geological Survey study. "Bats are valuable because, by eating insects, they save U.S. agriculture billions of dollars per year in pest control," said USGS scientist Richard Erickson, the lead author of the study.
