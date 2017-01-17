A conversation with photographer Greg Weight on his 'Temples of Stone'
Fairfax Media caught up with Weight to discuss his work "Temples of Stone" - a series of haunting night landscapes that capture a sense of Australia's vast expanses. I've been hooked on central Australia for more than 20 years, it's one of the few places in my experience where the bones of this old world stick out of the landscape like totems, or like Temples of Stone, which is what they are to the people who have lived here for more than 40,000 years.
