6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji - US Geological Survey

Saturday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.1 jolted 152km SW of Nadi, Fiji on Saturday, China's Xinhua news agency reported the US Geological Survey as saying. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 18.5884 degrees south latitude and 176.2304 degrees east longitude.

