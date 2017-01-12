6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Fiji

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Fiji

Saturday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Today's quake's epicentre was 152km south west of the city of Nadi, according to the United States Geological Survey. It struck about 6pm at a depth of 10km.

