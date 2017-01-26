5.5 magnitude quake hits India-Bangladesh border
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the India-Bangladesh border region on Tuesday afternoon. There were no reports of any damage to life or property, International Business Time reported.
