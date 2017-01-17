3.1 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Northern Oklahoma

The 3.1 magnitude temblor was recorded at approximately 3:30 p.m. 16 miles east of Cherokee, Okla., or about 93, miles north northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of just less than two miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

