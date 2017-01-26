26 acres of Hawaii Island collapse into ocean, sending rock, steam soaring

Visiting Hawaii Island and hoping to see red-hot lava flowing into the Pacific? Sorry, but the ever-dangerous Mother Nature may thwart those plans. Twenty-six new acres of Hawaii Island - a so-called "lava delta" formed by the latest flow of lava from an active volcano - collapsed into the ocean on Saturday, sending a plume of rock and steam soaring upward.

