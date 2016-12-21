Tsunami warning follows earthquake in southern Chile
Coastal areas near Puerto Montt, Chile, have been evacuated because of a tsunami warning caused by an earthquake. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 struck 225 kilometres southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.
