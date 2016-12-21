Tokyo hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported so far 38 mins ago
Tokyo, Dec 28: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Japan's capital Tokyo. As per Japan Times, the strong quake hit areas near Takahagi in northern Ibaraki Prefecture at 9:38 p.m. Ibaraki Preferecture is situated just north-east of Tokyo and is home to some 3 million people.
