The Greatest HOAX of All
Yet inexplicably, the debate about global warming or, if you prefer the term coined to placate peeps freezing their asses off in Michigan, climate change continues.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L...
|Nov '16
|harrp oon
|1
