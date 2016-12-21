String of earthquakes shakes ground near Lake Tahoe
The U.S. Geological Survey says two magnitude 5.7 temblors were centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe. The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. PST and then four minutes later, were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.
