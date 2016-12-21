Shallow quake of magnitude 5.8 hits N...

Shallow quake of magnitude 5.8 hits Nevada: USGS

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck 29 km west south west of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the United States on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake's depth was about 19 km, according to the USGS website, which also reported an aftershock of magnitude 5.7, given at a depth of 0.0 km.

