Shallow quake of magnitude 5.8 hits Nevada: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck 29 km west south west of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the United States on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake's depth was about 19 km, according to the USGS website, which also reported an aftershock of magnitude 5.7, given at a depth of 0.0 km.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
