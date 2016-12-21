Remote Nevada quakes could have been a disaster
A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada early Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been centred beneath a big city, a leading expert said Wednesday. The first of two magnitude-5.7 quakes that began shortly after midnight and a third that registered 5.5 resulted in no injuries or reports of significant damage.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
