Quake of magnitude 7.7 strikes in southern Chile: USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 struck 225 km southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said. It was earlier reported as magnitude 7.6. The quake's depth was about 15 km .
