Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles . The area, some 800 miles south of the capital of Santiago, is relatively sparsely populated.

