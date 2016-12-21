PICS: Huge quake jolts Chile tourist region
A major 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Chile on Sunday, prompting thousands to evacuate coastal areas, but no fatalities or major damage were reported in the tourism and salmon farming region. Witnesses reported intense shaking in their homes and were shocked by the loud noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L...
|Nov '16
|harrp oon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC