Park programs coincide with Volcano Awareness Month

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will host several Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs in January. January is Volcano Awareness Month, and all After Dark in the Park programs will be presented by the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

