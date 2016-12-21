Oklahoma warns of more quakes from en...

Oklahoma warns of more quakes from energy drilling

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY >> Oklahoma regulators said Tuesday that the number of induced earthquakes could increase as oil and gas production expands in a broad area of the state, and they're telling energy companies that they need to be ready to shut down if a temblor exceeds magnitude 3.5. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division and the Oklahoma Geological Survey have developed new guidelines to help producers deal with the risks of earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing in drilling oil and natural gas wells in parts of the state where new development is underway, officials said.

