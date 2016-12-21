NASA's far-flung space robots keep findings signs of water
Robotic explorers have found signs of long-lost water on Mars and extensive ice still present on the dwarf planet Ceres - evidence that water truly is almost everywhere we look. The results were announced last week at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union - the world's largest gathering of Earth and space scientists.
