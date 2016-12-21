More on Learn
Democracy In America "Courts: Our Rule of Law" This program examines the role of courts as institutions dedicated to conflict resolution, with the power both to apply and to interpret the meaning of law in trial and appeal courts. It shows the increased power of the Supreme Court through its use of judicial review and the difficulty of creating a judiciary that is independent of politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC