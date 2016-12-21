Moderate quakes cause 2 deaths, injuries, damage in Ecuador30 min ago
Lima, Dec 20: A series of moderate earthquakes rattled northwestern Ecuador, causing two deaths, injuring 20 people and damaging dozens of structures. President Rafael Correa said on his Twitter account that yesterday's quakes left some areas without electricity and prompted officials to close local schools.
