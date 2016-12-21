Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey , the second powerful tremor in the islands to Australia's north in less than two weeks . The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake, which was centered some 120 km northwest of Kira Kira at a depth of s 44 km, had not triggered any tsunami threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.