Magnitude 6.0 quake hits 400 km north of Northern Mariana islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 400 kilometers north of the Northern Mariana Islands at 1644 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. ONITSHA, Nigeria An oil spill from Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in southeast Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state has hit local communities, affecting farming, fishing and drinking water, a local leader said on Wednesday.

