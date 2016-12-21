Magnitude 6.0 quake hits 400 km north of Northern Mariana islands: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 400 kilometers north of the Northern Mariana Islands at 1644 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. ONITSHA, Nigeria An oil spill from Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in southeast Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state has hit local communities, affecting farming, fishing and drinking water, a local leader said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L...
|Nov 24
|harrp oon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC