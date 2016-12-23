Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeastern Newa

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in a remote area just south of the New Mexico-Colorado border. Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeastern New Mexico CIMARRON, N.M. - The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in a remote area just south of the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.