Magnitude 4.3 quake recorded off the Oregon Coast
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.3 quake took place around 4:14 a.m. at a depth of around 6.2 miles near the Blanco Fracture Zone, roughly 140 miles from Bandon, Oregon. The USGS qualified the quake as "light".
