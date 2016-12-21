Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Pawnee
The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. near the same town where the state recorded its strongest ever earthquake in September - a magnitude 5.8. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC