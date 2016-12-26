Freezing temps mean it's time to clean the legacy wells ona
Abandonment well marker in the National Petroleum Refuge-Alaska completed by the Bureau of Land Management last winter. As the cold winter months hit the North Slope, the Bureau of Land Management is heading back out to plug four old wells in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
