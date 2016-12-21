Earthquake with magnitude 3.5 hits northern Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes have struck northern Oklahoma, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5. No injuries or damage are reported from the quakes that occurred Friday afternoon near Mooreland, about 108 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded about 2:45 p.m. Friday, followed aftershocks with preliminary magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.3. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.
