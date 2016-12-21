Earthquake of 5.5-magnitude strikes near Japan's east coast, says US Geological Survey
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Japan's east coast today, the US Geological Survey said. The moderate quake hit at a shallow depth of 11 kilometres , 244 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, just after 5:00 am .
