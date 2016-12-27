Earthquake in Southern Chile Causes M...

Earthquake in Southern Chile Causes Minor Damage; 4,000 Evacuated

A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths and only minor known damage. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.6 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles south-southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 22 miles .

